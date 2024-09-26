As the deadline for secondary school applications loom, parents across Liverpool - and the rest of the country - will be trying to decide which school to place as their child’s first choice.

Parents have until October 31 to submit their secondary school applications for the September 2025 school year, and, in Liverpool, they will be able to apply for up to five institutions, choosing one as their first preference.

Official Department for Education data shows 5,352 children applied for a place at a secondary school in Liverpool for the 2024-25 academic year. Of them, 3,719 (69.4%) were admitted to their first choice, 95.5% received a place from at least one school in their top five choices.

Nationally, 82.9% of secondary school applicants received an offer from their first choice for 2024-25 – up from 82.6% the year before – while 96% secured a place at any of their favoured schools, up from 95.56% the year prior.

But, some schools can still be difficult to get into, with large numbers of applicants and limited spaces available. Here are the secondary schools in Liverpool which were hardest to get into, based on DfE figures showing the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place.

1 . Liverpool College, Queens Drive, Liverpool At The Belvedere Academy, just 39.9% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. 249 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. | Google Street View

2 . The Belvedere Academy, Princes Park, Liverpool At The Belvedere Academy, just 44.3% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. 194 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. | Google

3 . LIPA Primary and High School, Upper Duke Street, Liverpool At LIPA Primary and High School, just 50.6% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. 40 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. | Google Street View

4 . St Hilda’s Church of England High School, Sefton Park, Liverpool At St Hilda’s Church of England High School, just 54.5% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. 135 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. | Google Street View