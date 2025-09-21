The Telegraph’s league table sees secondary schools ranked according to 10 separate criteria, which add up to a maximum score of 40. The newspaper says these are “designed to highlight a range of key data points, measuring key academic, behavioural and organisational performance”.

Using data for the 2023/24 academic year, the points are awarded as follows:

English Baccalaureate scores (5 points)

Attainment 8 scores (5 points)

Progress 8 score (5 points)

Disadvantaged pupils score (4 points)

Comparison with local authority (4 points)

Pupil destinations (5 points)

Entries options (3 points)

Oversubscribed schools (3 points)

Class size (3 points)

Truancy (3 points)

Almost 3,500 state sector secondary schools in England feature in the league table, with just five schools across the country receiving the full 40 points.

We have taken a look at the 10 1tate secondary schools in Wirral that received the lowest scores - 24/40 or below - thus being branded as ‘well below average’, ‘below average’ or ‘fair’.

Take a look at the gallery below and see how your child’s school fared.

1 . The Oldershaw School, Wallasey The Oldershaw School has been awarded a score of 15/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it 'well below average'. | Google

2 . St Mary's Catholic College - A Voluntary Aided Academy, Wallasey St Mary’s Catholic College has been awarded a score of 16/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it 'well below average'. | Google

3 . Birkenhead Park School, Birkenhead Birkenhead Park School has been awarded a score of 16/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it 'well below average'. | Google Street View Photo: Google Street View

4 . Hilbre High School, Wirral Hilbre High School has been awarded a score of 18/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it 'well below average'. | Google