The 11 best performing Sefton secondary schools for 2025 according to latest GCSE results and Ofsted ratings

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 9th Jan 2025, 10:30 GMT

Discover which Sefton secondary schools excelled in the latest GCSE results with impressive Progress 8 scores.

The government released the latest preliminary performance figures for state-funded secondary schools in December, revealing the top performing institutions across the country - including Merseyside.

The official league tables include ‘Progress 8’ scores for the latest 2023/24 academic year, which show how secondary schools across the country are faring compared with others and give schools a positive or negative score, measuring the progress that pupils make from Key Stage 2 in primary school right up to the end of their GCSE assessments in Key Stage 4.

A score above zero means pupils have achieved better results on average at their school than at other schools across England that got similar results at the end of Key Stage 2, and 0.5 or higher is classes as ‘well above average’.

A score below zero does not mean there was no progress, but means that pupils made less progress than at schools with higher scores. However, some overall negative scores may be classed as ‘average’ when the confidence interval spans both above and below zero.

So, which schools in Sefton are the best performing? We have created rankings for the area’s state secondary schools, based on their Progress 8 scores, from best to worst. We have also included their latest Ofsted ratings where available.

Formby High School achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.43 which is ‘above average’. Latest Ofsted score - good in all key categories.

1. Formby High School, Formby

Birkdale High School achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.23 which is ‘above average’. Latest Ofsted score - good.

2. Birkdale High School, Birkdale

Greenback High School achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.04 which is ‘average’. Latest Ofsted score - unavailable.

3. Greenback High School, Southport

Chesterfield High School achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.01 which is ‘average’. Latest Ofsted score - good.

4. Chesterfield High School, Crosby

