These were the hardest Sefton primary schools for places this year, with some prospective students left disappointed on National Offer Day.

The latest available Department for Education figures reveal the schools that were the most competitive for places for the 2025/26 academic year.

Take a look at the 11 primary schools in Sefton below, that were the trickiest to get into based on the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place.