These were the hardest Sefton primary schools for places this year, with some prospective students left disappointed on National Offer Day.
The latest available Department for Education figures reveal the schools that were the most competitive for places for the 2025/26 academic year.
Take a look at the 11 primary schools in Sefton below, that were the trickiest to get into based on the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place.
1. Valewood Primary School, Crosby
54 pupils put Valewood Primary as their first choice but only 29 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 53.7%. | Google Street View
2. Freshfield Primary School, Formby
48 pupils put Freshfield Primary as their first choice but only 30 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 62.5%. | Google Street View
3. St Robert Bellarmine Catholic Primary School, Bootle
48 pupils put St Robert Bellarmine as their first choice but only 30 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 62.5%. | Google Street View
4. St Nicholas Church of England Primary School, Blundellsands
30 pupils put St Nicholas as their first choice but only 23 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 76.67%. | Google Street View Photo: Google Street View