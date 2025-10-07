The 11 Sefton primary schools that were the hardest to get into for 2025/26 academic year

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 7th Oct 2025, 15:00 BST

Discover which 11 Sefton primary schools were the trickiest for securing a place in for 2025/6, based on latest Department for Education figures.

These were the hardest Sefton primary schools for places this year, with some prospective students left disappointed on National Offer Day.

The latest available Department for Education figures reveal the schools that were the most competitive for places for the 2025/26 academic year.

Take a look at the 11 primary schools in Sefton below, that were the trickiest to get into based on the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place.

54 pupils put Valewood Primary as their first choice but only 29 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 53.7%.

1. Valewood Primary School, Crosby

54 pupils put Valewood Primary as their first choice but only 29 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 53.7%. | Google Street View

48 pupils put Freshfield Primary as their first choice but only 30 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 62.5%.

2. Freshfield Primary School, Formby

48 pupils put Freshfield Primary as their first choice but only 30 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 62.5%. | Google Street View

48 pupils put St Robert Bellarmine as their first choice but only 30 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 62.5%.

3. St Robert Bellarmine Catholic Primary School, Bootle

48 pupils put St Robert Bellarmine as their first choice but only 30 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 62.5%. | Google Street View

30 pupils put St Nicholas as their first choice but only 23 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 76.67%.

4. St Nicholas Church of England Primary School, Blundellsands

30 pupils put St Nicholas as their first choice but only 23 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 76.67%. | Google Street View Photo: Google Street View

