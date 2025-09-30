The 11 Sefton secondary schools that were the hardest to get into this year (‘25/26)

Published 30th Sep 2025

Find out which secondary schools in Sefton were the toughest to get into for the 2025/26 academic year, based on Department for Education data.

The latest available Department for Education figures reveal the schools that were the toughest to get into for the 2025/26 academic year.

Take a look at the 11 schools in Sefton below, that were the trickiest to get into based on the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place.

1. Holy Family Catholic High School

2. Maghull High School

3. Chesterfield High School

4. Hillside High School

