These are the hardest Sefton secondary schools for school places, with some prospective pupils left disappointed on National Offer Day.
The latest available Department for Education figures reveal the schools that were the toughest to get into for the 2025/26 academic year.
Take a look at the 11 schools in Sefton below, that were the trickiest to get into based on the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place.
1. Holy Family Catholic High School
264 pupils put Holy Family Catholic High School as their first choice but only 150 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 56.82%. | Google Street View
2. Maghull High School
275 pupils put Maghull High School as their first choice but only 195 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 70.91%. | Google Street View
3. Chesterfield High School
368 pupils put Chesterfield High School as their first choice but only 274 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 74.46%. | Google Street View
4. Hillside High School
200 pupils put Hillside High School as their first choice but only 151 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 75.50%. | Google Street View