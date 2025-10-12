There are 18 secondary schools with the Sefton Council area, including three voluntary aided schools and 15 academies.
The latest available Department for Education figures reveal which schools were the most and least competitive, for the latest 2025/26 academic year.
Take a look at the 18 secondary schools below, ranked from least to most competitive, based on the proportion of families putting a school as their first choice and being successful in getting a place. Please note, some schools may require exams for entry.
1. Christ The King Catholic High School and Sixth Form Centre
116 pupils put Christ The King as their first choice and 116 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 100%.
2. Stanley High School
112 pupils put Stanley High School as their first choice and 112 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 100%.
3. Range High School
108 pupils put Range High School as their first choice and 108 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 100%.
4. The Salesian Academy of St John Bosco
87 pupils put The Salesian Academy of St John Bosco as their first choice and 87 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 100%.