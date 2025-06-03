South Wirral High School announces major 40th anniversary celebration projects

At the heart of the anniversary celebrations is the renovation of the school’s iconic front bridge, which will become the Legacy Bridge — a permanent symbol of the journeys, connections and progress that South Wirral has supported over the past four decades. The bridge will reflect the ethos of the school’s renewed Bridging Project transition programme, which supports young people in their move from primary to secondary education.

The school is inviting the wider community to become part of this transformation by sponsoring one of 100 engraved bricks, each available for £40. Bricks will carry names, dedications or messages and form a commemorative pathway across the bridge — a lasting tribute to those who have walked through the gates of South Wirral High School.

Alongside the bridge renovation, the school will be launching a Time Capsule Project, designed to capture student life in 2025. Contributions will come from current students and staff, with letters, reflections, creative pieces and school snapshots to be sealed in a capsule and buried as part of the official anniversary ceremony.

The final key element is “South Wirral Through the Years”, a public exhibition showcasing 40 years of memories. The school is calling on former students, staff and families to submit photographs, artefacts, stories and short videos. Those with particularly compelling stories may also be invited to visit the school and be filmed for a special digital archive.

Headteacher Mr Michael Cloherty said:

“This is a unique moment to reflect on our journey and to celebrate the generations who have shaped our school. We warmly invite everyone who has been part of South Wirral High School’s story to contribute and join us. Whether you have a photograph or physical artefact to share, a memory to tell, or wish to sponsor a brick, your involvement will help create something truly meaningful for our community.”

To share a story, submit items for the exhibition, or sponsor a brick, visit southwirral.wirral.sch.uk/40years or email: [email protected]

1 . Contributed South Wirral High School Headteacher, Mr Michael Cloherty Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed 'From Then to Tomorrow' - 40 Years of South Wirral Stories Photo: Submitted