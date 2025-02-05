St Mary’s Catholic Junior Academy unveils new school library

St Mary’s Catholic Junior Academy, part of All Saints Multi Academy Trust, recently celebrated the grand opening of its highly anticipated new library.

This inspiring new space, designed to ignite a lifelong love of reading among pupils, was officially opened by the Mayor of St Helens, Cllr Jeanette Banks, who is also a proud governor of the Newton-le-Willows-based academy.

The new library features a wide range of books for all reading ages and offers a welcoming environment for exploration and discovery. The academy has chosen a number of pupil librarians from Year 3 to Year 6 to oversee the space and support other pupils on their reading journeys.

Speaking at the event, the Mayor of St Helens expressed her pride in being part of the celebration, noting the vital role that such spaces play in schools.

The Mayor of St Helens, Cllr Jeanette Banks, commented: “I am honoured to open this wonderful new library not only as the Mayor but also as a very proud governor for such an inspiring school.”

The celebration also recognised the outstanding efforts of the academy’s Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), which played a pivotal role in fundraising for the new provision. All Saints Multi Academy Trust also donated new flooring for the library.

Mrs Samantha Birchall, executive headteacher of St Mary’s Catholic Junior Academy, said: “We are thrilled to unveil our new library, which will enrich the educational experiences of our children. A huge thank you to our PTA, All Saints Multi Academy Trust, and to everyone else who supported us in bringing this vision to life.”

Miss Heather Duggan, CEO of All Saints Multi Academy Trust, said: “The library is a fantastic new addition for St Mary’s, where a love of reading has always been a key part of the academy’s culture. This new space will continue to support that passion, providing a welcoming place for pupils and staff to explore, learn, and grow together.”