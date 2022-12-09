Top state secondary schools have been revealed in Liverpool and Wirral, according to the Sunday Times.

The top state secondary schools in the North West have been revealed in Parent Power , The Sunday Times’ Schools Guide 2022.

The 30th edition of Parent Power identifies the highest-achieving schools in the UK. It is considered the definitive guide to secondary schools using the first post-pandemic set of results for state and independent schools since Covid-19 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

Featuring over 1,600 schools, the guide allows parents to study the rankings and make informed decisions when it comes to applying for school places for their children.

As well as an assessment of all academic results on a school-by-school basis, Parent Power enables parents to compare the performance of a given school with other schools in the same town, local authority or nationally.

The Sunday Times’ full list of North West schools includes Merseyside, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, Cheshire and beyond.

Best schools in Merseyside

Advertisement

Advertisement

The top 10 North West schools as listed by the Sunday Times calculates the rankings through a combination of A-Level and GCSE results. Schools such as Carmel College, in St Helens, and Greenbank High School, in Sefton that don’t offer both qualifications are not in the top 10 list.

Top of the pile for state secondary schools in Merseyside is The Liverpool Blue Coat School, in Wavertree, ahead of Wirral Grammar School for Girls, in Bebington. Both schools also featured in the last North West top 20 list.

At the Blue Coat School, 88.2% of grades were between A*-B at A-level, whilst at GCSE 81.4% were between 9-7 – formerly A*-A - to rank third in the North West and 33rd nationally.

Wirral Grammar School for Girls boasted rankings of 75.2% of grades between A*-B at A-level and 75.2% between 9-7 for GCSEs to rank eighth in the North West and 93rd nationally.

Advertisement

West Kirby Grammar School has dropped out of the top ten, having been ranked as the ninth best state secondary school in the region last year.

Parent Power top state secondary schools in the North West of England

Advertisement

Altrincham Grammar School for Girls Altrincham Grammar School for Boys The Blue Coat School, Liverpool Sale Grammar School Loreto Grammar School Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School St Ambrose College Wirral Grammar School for Girls Stretford Grammar School Clitheroe Royal Grammar School

How the rankings are determined

Advertisement

The rankings in the secondary school league tables are determined by the percentage of examination entries gaining A*-B at A-level (which is given double weighting) and the percentage of entries returning A* and A grades, and those graded 9, 8 and 7, at GCSE and iGCSE.

Helen Davies, editor of The Sunday Times Parent Power guide, said: “These have been a challenging few years for teachers, pupils and their parents, and the success of many in our league table is testament to the stamina and support shown by all concerned.

“It is also clear that more attention is being placed on wellbeing and mental health – from meditation rooms to counselling support, even therapy dogs – and schools are being proactive to bring about positive changes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“League tables are not the only criteria a parent can use when choosing a school, but they are a good starting point. We want to celebrate excellence. We want to champion schools that are doing wonderful work. We want our children to be well-nurtured and well-taught. In choosing a school parents are making one of the biggest decisions in their family life, and Parent Power and The Sunday Times is here to help.”