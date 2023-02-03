A professional conduct panel heard accusations that Joseph Johnson used inappropriate language and ‘tickled the hips’ of one pupil.

A teacher struck off for putting his hand in a girl’s mouth and swearing at pupils was dismissed following a full investigation at a Liverpool school.

A professional conduct panel has indefinitely banned Joseph Johnson, 29, from teaching anywhere in England after a series of issues were identified when he was employed as a food technology teacher at Belvedere Academy. Mr Johnson was on the staff for an 18 month period between 2018 and 2019, having initially been recruited as an agency worker.

A Teaching Regulation Agency report published on Thursday revealed how Mr Johnson, used inappropriate language towards students, including calling one a t**t and “tickled” one girl’s hips when moving past her in the classroom. The panel were also told how if pupils were naughty Mr Johnson would “take them up to ‘Ceiling Gary’ and ‘he will lock you up, or words to that effect.”

A spokesperson for Girls’ Day School Trust, which operates Belvedere Academy, said actions were taken to remove the teacher as soon as concerns were raised. A statement read: “Mr Johnson worked at Belvedere Academy for 18 months.

“When concerns about his behaviour were flagged in May 2019, he was immediately reported to the authorities, and suspended from the school. Following his suspension and the conclusion of a full investigation in line with internal procedures, he was subsequently dismissed, and we referred the case to the Teaching Regulation Agency.

“The welfare of our pupils is our highest priority, and we take safeguarding extremely seriously, following local authority and Girls’ Day School Trust safeguarding protocol. Pupils, staff and parents are encouraged to share any concerns they may have and these will be immediately acted upon.”

Panel members from the Teaching Regulation Authority, who held a hearing in Mr Johnson’s absence, were satisfied that in April 2019, Mr Johnson kicked a pupil’s chair and said “I’m going to get you” before calling them a cretin.

During a Year 8 lesson in May that year, Mr Johnson was said to have told pupils: “what’s the difference between a pie and a tart, tarts are topless” while on unknown dates, the food tech teacher referred to students as “little sh*ts.”

The panel said Mr Johnson had also told students a sexually explicit story which was “wholly inappropriate” and described as “egregious.” As a result, Mr Johnson is prohibited from teaching indefinitely and cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England.