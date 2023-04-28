The Tes Schools Awards recognises the very best teachers and schools across the UK.

Six schools across Merseyside have been included in the nationwide shortlist for the 2023 Tes Schools Awards, published today (April 28).

The Tes Schools Awards recognises the very best teachers and schools from UK state and independents, including early years settings, primary and secondary. The panel of awards judges include school leaders, experts and education researchers.

This year, there are 20 award categories including two special awards, honouring the classroom Resource of the Year and a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Schools from Merseyside have dominated in the Inclusive School of the Year category, where four of the eight finalists are from Merseyside.

The teachers and schools from Merseyside included in the 2023 Tes Schools Awards shortlist are:

St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Primary School - Pupil Mental Health Initiative of the Year.

Pupil Mental Health Initiative of the Year. Maricourt Catholic High School - Staff Wellbeing School of the Year.

- Staff Wellbeing School of the Year. Eastway Primary School - Inclusive School of the Year.

- Inclusive School of the Year. Formby High School - Inclusive School of the Year.

- Inclusive School of the Year. LIFE Wirral School - Inclusive School of the Year

Inclusive School of the Year Whitefield Primary School - Inclusive School of the Year.

About the Tes Schools Awards: The winners of the Tes Schools Awards will be announced on Friday June 23 at a gala awards night at the Grosvenor Park Hotel in London. The full shortlist is available here.