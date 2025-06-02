These are the 23 worst-performing primary schools in Liverpool, according to reading, writing and maths attainment.

The latest official primary school league table sees each school awarded a score out of 120 for SAT assessments in reading and maths. The average 'scaled’ scores' refer to Key Stage 2 assessments taken by pupils at the end of Year 6 in the summer of 2024.

The proportion of students meeting the ‘expected standard ’ is included in the league table. According to the Department for Education, pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

Pupils are classed as achieving at a ‘higher standard’ if they achieve a scaled score of 110 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as ‘working at a greater depth within the expected standard’ in writing.

We have scoured the latest data to see which 23 schools in Liverpool had the worst performance. The list excludes special schools. Not all schools had scores listed.

1 . St Hugh’s Catholic Primary School, Earle Road, Liverpool St Hugh's Catholic Primary School achieved an average score of 94 in reading and 93 in maths. 19% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 0% achieved a higher standard. | Google

2 . Kensington Primary School, Brae Street, Liverpool Kensington Primary School achieved an average score of 100 in reading and 99 in maths. 23% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 0% achieved a higher standard. | Google

3 . Pinehurst Primary School, Pinehurt Ave, Anfield Pinehurst Primary School achieved an average score of 98 in reading and 97 in maths. 24% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 0% achieved a higher standard. | Google