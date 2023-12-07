More than 20 local primary schools have been awarded Ofsted's top rating.
Ofsted is the regulatory body responsible for visiting schools across the country and grading them on a four-point scale. At the bottom of the scale is ‘inadequate’, followed by ‘requires improvement’, ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’.
Liverpool is home to more than 100 primary schools, including special schools and independents, but which ones are the best according to Ofsted?
Below, in alphabetical order, are all of Liverpool’s ‘outstanding’ primary schools, according to Ofsted inspectors. Please note, some of the institutions listed have not had an Ofsted inspection for a number of years.
1. All Saints' Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School, Liverpool
Published in June 2015, the Ofsted report for All Saints’ Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School states: “This is a school that has improved significantly since the last inspection and now provides an outstanding education for its pupils. All Saints is at the heart of its community. It is led by an inspirational headteacher and very ably supported by senior leaders, middle leaders and governors." Photo: Google Street View
2. Auckland College, Liverpool
Published in April 2019, the Ofsted report for Auckland College states: “The independent school standards are met. Due to excellent teaching, pupils exhibit exceptionally positive attitudes to learning. They become confident, resilient learners. Teachers and teaching assistants enable pupils to realise their full potential and prepare them very well for the next stage of their education." An additional inspection also took place in February 2022. Photo: Google Street View
3. Bank View High School, Liverpool
Published in April 2019, the Ofsted report for Bank View High School reads: “Leaders check diligently on the quality of teaching. They use a variety of different approaches to ensure that they have very detailed and up-to-date knowledge of the standard of teaching throughout the school. The systems used to monitor teaching ensure that teachers receive support and challenge to improve their practice. The least- experienced teachers continue to require this support." Photo: Bank View High School
4. Booker Avenue Infant School, Liverpool
Published in February 2014, the Ofsted report for Booker Avenue Infant School reads"Pupils’ behaviour in lessons and around the
school is exemplary. They are open, friendly
and welcoming to visitors. Pupils are very
interested in their lessons and feel very safe
and happy. Attendance is high." Photo: Google Street View