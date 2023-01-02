The 9 ‘outstanding’ or ‘good’ Wirral primary schools rated by Ofsted in 2022

Ofsted visisted many Wirral schools in 2022.
Wirral boasts a number of brilliant schools, and we have compiled a list of those that have received the highest OFSTED rankings, of ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’, this year.
OFSTED is the regulatory body responsible for visiting schools across the country and grading them on a four-point scale.
At the bottom of the scale is ‘inadequate’, followed by ‘requires improvement’, ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’.
Grades are based on overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviours and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.
Take a look to see which local primary schools were ranked ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ in 2022.
1. Pensby Primary School
Pensby Primary School was rated ‘good’ in September 2022. The report published by Ofsted states: “Pupils told the inspector that they love coming to school. They enjoy learning with their friends and socialising with their peers in the breakfast club. Pupils said that they feel safe. They are confident that they can talk to any member of staff if they feel worried.” Read the full report: https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50195238
2. Woodlands Primary School
Woodlands Primary School was rated ‘good’ in July 2022. The report published by Ofsted reads: “Pupils feel safe. They trust staff to look after them. Pupils show care and concern for each other. Leaders support pupils’ social, emotional and mental health needs effectively. Members of the school’s pastoral team have created a space in school where, when needed, some pupils can learn in smaller groups.” Read the full report: https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50187529
3. Fender Primary School
Fender Primary School was rated ‘good’ in July 2022. The report published by Ofsted reads: “Pupils are proud to be members of the school community. Staff and pupils respect each other. Staff have high expectations of pupils and, as a result, pupils are motivated to work hard. Most pupils, including children in the early years, achieve well across a range of subjects.” Read the full report: https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/105039
4. Brookdale Primary School
Brookdale Primary School was rated ‘good’ in July 2022. The report published by Ofsted reads: “Leaders have high expectations for what pupils can achieve, and pupils try their best. Leaders ensure that pupils, including disadvantaged pupils and pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), have the help that they need to access an ambitious curriculum. As a result, pupils achieve well.” Read the full report: https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50189074