The 9 ‘outstanding’ or ‘good’ Wirral primary schools rated by Ofsted in 2022

1. Pensby Primary School

Pensby Primary School was rated ‘good’ in September 2022. The report published by Ofsted states: “Pupils told the inspector that they love coming to school. They enjoy learning with their friends and socialising with their peers in the breakfast club. Pupils said that they feel safe. They are confident that they can talk to any member of staff if they feel worried.” Read the full report: https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50195238