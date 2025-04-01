The Academy of St Nicholas announces global partnership with school in China.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Academy of St Nicholas has announced an exciting new international partnership with a school in Foshan, China.

Last year, the Garston-based academy was recognised by the Global School Alliance (GSA) as a ‘globally aware school’ within the Liverpool City Region, and work soon began to establish a partnership with the new sister school, Southwest Campus of Shunde No. 1 Middle School.

The sister school shares many similarities with The Academy of St Nicholas. The school boasts a modern, bright, and impressive campus, similar to the academy, but on a much larger scale, with the capacity to accommodate over 3,000 students.

The academy’s values of ambition, respect, resilience, and compassion align closely with those of the sister school, alongside a shared vision for high-quality education.

This July, the academy will welcome 30 students and staff from Foshan, who will experience school life and cultural activities in Liverpool. In October 2026, 25 students and staff from St Nicholas will visit Foshan where they will attend school and explore local landmarks, traditions, and cuisine.

The exchange aims to broaden students' perspectives and enhance their cultural awareness. Students will share their experiences through assemblies and workshops, inspiring their peers to embrace global citizenship. To help them prepare, students and staff will receive basic Mandarin lessons and learn about Chinese customs.

Mrs Lindsey Bainbridge, associate assistant headteacher at the academy, will lead the partnership and the exchange.

She commented: “As a modern foreign languages teacher for many years, I’ve always been passionate about connecting with schools in different countries to broaden students’ horizons and enhance global citizenship.

“This is a really exciting time for St Nicholas, and our students are eager to learn about Chinese culture and form international friendships. A huge thank you to the Global School Alliance for all its support.”

Thomas Camilleri, founder and CEO of the Global School Alliance, said: “We are proud to work with The Academy of St Nicholas, and other schools across the Liverpool City Region, to strengthen the link between sister cities Liverpool and Shanghai. This delegation marked a significant milestone following the 25th anniversary of this sister-city relationship, highlighting a shared commitment to impactful educational partnerships.

“Leading many leadership delegations to Shanghai, I was so impressed by the attitude and level of commitment shown by The Academy of St Nicholas.”

Mr Gary Lloyd, headteacher of The Academy of St Nicholas, added: “We are committed to providing our students with opportunities that go beyond the classroom and help prepare them for the world. This partnership with our sister school in Foshan offers a fantastic chance for both our students and staff to explore different cultures, build lasting connections, and gain invaluable international experience.”

The Academy of St Nicholas is a proud member of All Saints Multi Academy Trust.