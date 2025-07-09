The Academy of St Nicholas hosts sustainable fashion show

On Thursday, 3 July 2025, students from The Academy of St Nicholas took to the catwalk in a unique fashion show designed to highlight the environmental impact of fast fashion.

‘Where’s Your Thread At?’ brought together the school community and local organisations for a sell-out show, held in the academy’s atrium.

Over 90 talented students participated in the show, taking on various roles including models, set designers, hospitality staff, marketers, event coordinators, entertainers, and dancers, demonstrating artistic flair and teamwork.

The academy, a proud member of the All Saints Multi Academy Trust, was delighted to have pupils from St Cleopas CE Primary Academy, also part of the Trust, involved in the event.

Collaborating with New Mersey Retail Park and Roberts Recycling, the school showcased student-designed, upcycled clothing that challenged the culture of fast fashion and highlighted the importance of responsible consumption.

Three bespoke collections hit the catwalk: ‘Recycled Royalty, ‘Punk Pirates’ and ‘Futuristic Fashionistas’. Students modelled each creation with confidence, bringing the designs to life and captivating the audience with their creativity and energy.

On the night, the academy’s gospel choir took to the stage to entertain the audience, alongside talented dancers. Local poet Gerry Clarkson also performed spoken word pieces, joined by students from across different year groups, exploring the theme of ‘Our World’.

Guests also enjoyed a raffle featuring exciting prizes and a variety of stalls selling handmade and upcycled products.

Proceeds from ticket sales for the fashion show and the raffle were donated to YPAS (Young Persons Advisory Service), a local charity that provides crucial mental health support for young people.

Molly Haresnape, in Year 10, said: "Back in April, I visited Roberts Recycling plant and learnt all about textile waste. I picked clothes and fabric to take away to upcycle and redesign back at school. Since then, I have been busy making my costume for the fashion show to model on the night. I enjoyed every minute of being part of such an amazing project and especially being on the catwalk in my very own design! The experience has inspired me to become a fashion designer when I am older."

Headteacher, Mr Gary Lloyd, said: “This event was a true celebration of student creativity, collaboration, and compassion. It not only showcased the incredible talent within our school but also highlighted the importance of sustainability and mental health awareness. We were also delighted to have St Cleopas CE Primary Academy take part in the event."

“We are incredibly proud of our students and grateful to New Mersey Retail Park and Roberts Recycling and the wider community for their support.”

Russell Hall, centre manager at New Mersey Retail Park, said: “It’s been really rewarding to play our small part in this exciting initiative, supporting the talented young people in our community to bring the sustainable fashion show to life, while inspiring more locals to recycle their clothing.

“It was great to see the final designs take to the stage and we’re so impressed by the creativity of the students at The Academy of St Nicholas. A big thank you to all our shoppers who donated their preloved clothing and helped make the show a success!”

Paul Roberts, director of Roberts Recycling, commented: “It’s been a real privilege for Roberts Recycling to support The Academy of St Nicholas students and staff team on the incredible ‘Where’s Your Thread At?’ fashion show project.

“From launching the programme in an assembly, to welcoming students behind the scenes at our HQ to select clothing to upcycle, and bringing in local craft experts to run workshops at St Cleopas, we’ve been blown away by the creativity, enthusiasm and commitment on show.

Paul added: “As a local business, we’re passionate about supporting our community and creating opportunities for young people. We hope many see a future for themselves in sustainability, recycling or the creative industries.”