The future is bright for Sacred Heart Catholic Academy GCSE students!

Mark O’Hagan, Headteacher, said: “What an honour it has been to witness so many smiling faces this morning. Pupils should be rightly proud of themselves, as should their families and our staff for their hard work and dedication in supporting these young people to fulfil their potential. “Overall, we’ve seen improvements in almost every metric across the board, with pupils achieving on average half a grade more than the year before, along with a significant increase in children achieving a strong pass in both English and Maths. “This fantastic outcome is a wonderful example of how our pupils bring our school vision of ‘aspire not to have more, but to be more’ to life, and how their own aspiration, ambition and hard work has paid dividends.” Amongst the smiling faces today were: Anna Mc Laughlin who achieved 5 grade 8s, 3 grade 7s and a grade 6 Freya Doran is celebrating 4 grade 9s, 4 grade 8s and a grade 7 Ella Todd who was delighted with 2 grade 9s, 5 grade 8s, a grade 7 and a grade 6 O’Hagan added: “Results day is about more than data though, it’s the culmination of individual journeys where every young person has given their all. Today is as much about looking back and celebrating that progress as it is facing the bright futures our pupils have ahead of them. Congratulations to our Class of 2025!” Photo: Submitted