The Guardian University Guide 2023: Liverpool, John Moores and Hope rankings revealed

Here’s how the University of Liverpool, Liverpool John Moores, Liverpool Hope and Edge Hill all fared in the latest Guardian university rankings.

The Guardian has released its latest university league table, ranking institutions based on subjects, looking at student satisfaction, staff numbers, spending and career prospects.

Released annually, institutions receive a ‘Guardian score’ between 1 to 100 and are given a ranking between one and 121 - the number of UK universities.

This year, Oxford lost its number one spot to St Andrew’s and Cambridge also dropped from two to three.

Merseyside’s national rankings

In terms of national rankings, Edge Hill’s ranking drastically improved fifteen places, from 70 to 55.

John Moores’ ranking signifcantly dropped, from 75 to 87.

The University of Liverpool ranks highest from Merseyside, staying at the same ranking as last year, at 40.

Liverpool Hope rose from 99 to 97.

The University of Liverpool is in the top ten for the North West, at number seven. Topping the ranks for the area is Lancaster University, which comes in at 14 overall for the UK, down one from 2022.

Liverpool universities

The Guardian data shows 80.2% of students at The University of Liverpool are satisfied with the teaching on their course compared with 76.7% at Edge Hill, 77.8% at John Moores and 79.1% at Liverpool Hope.

Liverpool Hope received a Guardian score of 61.9 (out of 100), LJMU’s was 64.4, Edge Hill 69.0 and The University of Liverpool was given a score of 71.1.