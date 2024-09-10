National rankings for University of Liverpool, Liverpool John Moores, Liverpool Hope and Edge Hill, according to the Guardian University Guide 2025.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The top universities in the UK have been ranked in latest edition of The Guardian’s education league table.

The annual Guardian University Guide ranks institutions through eight different scores, which form a total out of 100. These categories include what students say about their teaching and feedback in the annual National Student Survey, as well as looking at spending, class sizes and career prospects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each university is then given a main table ranking between one and 122 - the number of UK universities - with one being the best and 122 being the worst. Prospective students can also filter the results by subject to see which institutions may be best suited to their career goals.

The Guardian University Guide 2025 rankings for Liverpool universities

In terms of national rankings, the University of Liverpool’s ranking drastically improved compared to last year, jumping nine places from number 36 to number 27. Earning a score of 63.2 out of 100, the university took the number one spot from Merseyside from Edge Hill.

Edge Hill dropped from 35th place to 44th, but remained a respectable distance away from its 2022 place of 70. Its overall Guardian score was 60.1. Liverpool John Moores’ ranking improved slightly, stepping up from 57 to 54 - with a Guardian score of 58.2.

Liverpool Hope received the lowest ranking in Merseyside, with a Guardian score of 52.1 and its national ranking dropping from 82nd to 86th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

University of Liverpool Faculty of Health CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Student satisfaction at Liverpool universities

An important consideration for those choosing which university to attend is student satisfaction, with the Guardian asking students if they are satisfied with overall teaching and satisfied with feedback.

The Guardian data shows 84.7% of students at The University of Liverpool were satisfied with the teaching on their course compared with 84.9% at John Moores and Liverpool Hope, and 79.3% at Edge Hill,

At The University of Liverpool, 74.7% of students were satisfied with the quality of assignment feedback they received, compared with 78.2% at Edge Hill, 80.6% at John Moores and 83.1% at Hope.

Liverpool university subject rankings

In terms of national subject rankings, the University of Liverpool placed at number two for ‘construction, surveying and planning’, ‘veterinary science’ and ‘marketing and public relations’, while Liverpool John Moores came second for ‘health professions’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top universities according to The Guardian University Guide 2025

Oxford took the top spot from St Andrews, with the perfect score of 100 out of 100. Second place St Andrews scored 98.6 while Cambridge came in at number three with a score of 94.5. London School of Economics and Imperial College placed fourth and fifth, with scores of 88.1 and 82.6.