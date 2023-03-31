Merseyside has over 100 full or overcrowded primary and secondary schools, new figures show.

Department for Education figures show 128 schools were full or over capacity across Merseyside, in the 2021-22 academic year. Of them, 113 were primary schools and 15 were secondary schools.

Across England, 23% of secondary schools, including sixth forms, were at or above capacity last year and The Education Policy Institute said areas with schools operating close to or over capacity see teaching staff facing additional demand.

Jon Andrews, Education Policy Institute head of analysis, said the proportion of schools operating at over capacity is likely to fall in the coming years but warned that schools being over capacity places additional demands on teachers.

Governent response: A Department for Education spokesperson said it has created almost 1.2 million school places since 2010 and added many more are ‘in the pipeline’. They said: “The vast majority of schools listed as overcapacity are either at or just over recorded capacity, and we work closely with local authorities to make sure they offer a school place to every child in country.”

These are all the Merseyside secondary schools that are full or overcrowded, is your child’s school on the list?

1 . St Edward’s College, Liverpool St Edward’s College had 1071 school places and 1141 pupils. This means it was over capacity by 6.5%. Photo: Monkey Business - stock.adobe.co

2 . Formby High School, Sefton Formby High School had 1088 school places and 1157 pupils. This means it was over capacity by 6.3%. Photo: Google Street View

3 . St Hilda’s Church of England High School, Liverpool St Hilda’s Church of England High School had 1042 school places and 1095 pupils. This means it was over capacity by 5.1%. Photo: Google Street View

4 . Holy Family Catholic High School, Sefton Holy Family Catholic High School had 898 school places and 939 pupils. This means it was over capacity by 4.6%. Photo: Google Street View