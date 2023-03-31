Overcrowded schools: All the Merseyside secondary schools over capacity
Merseyside has over 100 full or overcrowded primary and secondary schools, new figures show.
Department for Education figures show 128 schools were full or over capacity across Merseyside, in the 2021-22 academic year. Of them, 113 were primary schools and 15 were secondary schools.
Across England, 23% of secondary schools, including sixth forms, were at or above capacity last year and The Education Policy Institute said areas with schools operating close to or over capacity see teaching staff facing additional demand.
Jon Andrews, Education Policy Institute head of analysis, said the proportion of schools operating at over capacity is likely to fall in the coming years but warned that schools being over capacity places additional demands on teachers.
Governent response: A Department for Education spokesperson said it has created almost 1.2 million school places since 2010 and added many more are ‘in the pipeline’. They said: “The vast majority of schools listed as overcapacity are either at or just over recorded capacity, and we work closely with local authorities to make sure they offer a school place to every child in country.”
These are all the Merseyside secondary schools that are full or overcrowded, is your child’s school on the list?