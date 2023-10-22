Merseyside is home to a number of great schools, but which are deemed the best by Ofsted?
Ofsted provides schools across the country with rankings, ranging from ‘inadequate’ to ‘outstanding’. While many schools across Merseyside are rated as ‘good’, far fewer have been awarded the top mark.
We have poured through local Ofsted reports to find all the Sefton schools which currently have the highest mark.
Here, in alphabetical order, are all the Sefton primary and secondary schools currently rated outstanding by Ofsted (correct as of October 22, 2023). Please note, some schools featured in this list have not been inspected for a number of years.
1. Ainsdale St John's Church of England Primary School
Published in June 2013, the Ofsted report for Ainsdale St John’s Church of England Primary School reads: “Outstanding teaching makes certain that all pupils learn very well. Teachers and other adults have very high expectations of all learners. They know pupils exceptionally well and set challenging work which encourages pupils to reason and develop independent learning skills.” Photo: Google Street View
2. Forefield Community Infant and Nursery School
Published in July 2009, the Ofsted report for Forefield Community Infant and Nursery School states: “This school continues to provide its pupils with an outstanding education. Pupils make excellent progress from their starting points. They consistently reach high standards by the end of Year 2 because of excellent teaching and an extremely rich curriculum. Overall, high quality care, very sensitive support and highly effective guidance, ensure that pupils thoroughly enjoy school, develop excellent personal skills and behave well. Parents are delighted with the school and extol its provision.” Photo: Google Street View
3. Freshfield Primary School
Published in June 2013, the Ofsted report for Freshfield Primary School states: “Teaching is exemplary in all subjects and in all year groups. Teachers have very high expectations of all pupils and plan lessons which are exciting and challenging and help pupils to foster outstanding attitudes to learning.” Photo: Google Street View
4. Holy Rosary Catholic Primary School
Published in February 2014, the Ofsted report for Holy Rosary Catholic Primary School reads: “Pupils throughout school, including the most able, achieve exceptionally well, reaching standards that are significantly above the national average in reading, writing and mathematics by the end of Year 6.” Photo: Google Street View