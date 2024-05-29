Merseyside primary schools ranked 2024: Top 15 primary schools in Wirral based on latest performance data

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 29th May 2024, 09:56 BST

Let's take a look at the best Wirral primary schools based on pupils' grasp of reading, writing and maths.

The best performing primary schools in Wirral have been ranked based on the latest academic attainment data for key subjects.

We’ve analysed the latest government data - for the 2022/23 academic year - to reveal the best primary schools on the Wirral, with the highest reading, writing and maths scores for 2022-23.

The overall score takes into consideration the average marks and the percentage of pupils achieving at a higher standard and the overall percentage of pupils at the schools achieving their ‘expected standard’.

Pupils are meeting the ‘expected standard’ if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

Let's take a look at the 15 top Wirral schools based on academic performance.

Thornton Hough Primary School, located in Thornton Hough, has 96% of pupils meeting the expected standard.

1. Thornton Hough Primary School, Thornton Hough, Wirral

Thornton Hough Primary School, located in Thornton Hough, has 96% of pupils meeting the expected standard. Photo: Google Street View

Dawpool CE Primary School, located in Thurstaston, has 89% of pupils meeting the expected standard.

2. Dawpool CE Primary School, Thurstaston, Wirral

Dawpool CE Primary School, located in Thurstaston, has 89% of pupils meeting the expected standard. Photo: Google Street View

Poulton Lancelyn Primary School, located in Bebington, has 83% of pupils meeting the expected standard.

3. Poulton Lancelyn Primary School, Bebington, Wirral

Poulton Lancelyn Primary School, located in Bebington, has 83% of pupils meeting the expected standard. Photo: Google Street View

Great Meols Primary School, located in Meols, has 80% of pupils meeting the expected standard.

4. Great Meols Primary School, Meols, Wirral

Great Meols Primary School, located in Meols, has 80% of pupils meeting the expected standard. Photo: Google Street View

