Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Some teachers have reported ‘fainting incidents’ on extremely hot days 🥵

There is currently no legal maximum working temperature for schools, although education experts recommend it should be set at 26C.

A study by a climate change NGO found six of seven classrooms passed that level during the June heatwave.

There have been anecdotal reports of it making students feel sick, or even faint.

Round Our Way says there needs to be more done to protect children from the effects of climate change.

A small-scale study found some UK classrooms are becoming “worryingly” warm during heatwaves, and it’s having an impact on kids.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many Scottish pupils are already back in the classroom this week after the summer holidays, while children across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland will join them in the next couple of weeks. But forecasters say summer is not done with the UK yet, with temperatures likely to creep all the way up to the 30s for parts of England early next week, according to BBC Weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Round Our Way, a UK-wide non-profit which works with people directly impacted by climate change, is urging people to spare a thought for the children hard at work on hot days - and perhaps even look into solutions to keep them cooler in class, in what will likely be hotter summers to come.

Back in June, it handed out sensors which automatically record the temperature every hour to teachers at seven different English schools. Parts of the UK reached heatwave conditions towards the end of the month, and the UK Health Security Agency even issued a heat-health alert.

The monitors found that classroom were creeping above the advised maximum temperature for schools during June’s hottest days. There is technically no legal maximum temperature for schools, offices or other workplaces - although there are still some rules schools must follow to protect their pupils’ health - but according to the National Education Union, people work best at temperatures between 16 and 24C - and classrooms should be kept below 26C so children can focus on their work and avoid heat stress.

Yet, six of the seven schools with sensors breached the 26C recommended limit during the four weeks they were monitored overall. On 26 June, temperatures in one Cambridgeshire classroom hit a whopping 29.6C, the non-profit claims, while a West Sussex classroom hit 28.3C, and a Suffolk classroom hit 28.2C - several degrees hotter than the outside temperature at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The study found some classrooms are breaching the recommended maximum working temperature on hot days (Image: National World/Adobe Stock)

Headaches and ‘fainting incidents’

Simon, a teacher in the Lake District, told Round Our Way that the heat in a hot classroom made him feel “heavy headed”. He had seen students lose concentration, become lethargic, and complain of feeling sick or having a headache.

There had even been some “fainting incidents”, he said. “This may have been compounded by being in warm rooms with little air circulation. For obvious safety reasons, the windows only open about ten centimetres at the bottom.”

One day last year, his classroom became so warm that he let the children go early. “We can regularly have up to 34 kids in one room. My own thermometer was off the scale... I saw this coming years ago. But like any professional we have to get on with it,” he said.

Emma, a secondary school teacher in Dorset, told the NGO that the high temperatures were not conducive to learning, as she had students sweating and struggling not to fall asleep in class. She took matters into her own hands, buying fans especially for her classroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have two fans, they cost me about £15 each,” she said. “But while I did have a bigger 20 inch one - I spent about £50 on it - a pupil broke it soon after I bought it so I’m not doing that again. Fans blow sweat and hot air and germs back at us.”

UK schools will need more help to deal with the heat

Round Our Way director Roger Harding says that their study showed climate change could mean children facing “worryingly hot temperatures” in the classroom. “Hard pressed teachers have told us about children this summer who have fainted or even vomited due to the high heat, and there are many more who simply struggle to concentrate,” he said.

The Department for Health and Social Care say that children cannot control their body temperature as efficiently as adults during hot weather, because they do not sweat as much. This means that they are at higher risk of heat-related illnesses, from mild heat stress all the way up to heatstroke.

“This has been a mild summer by recent standards, so it is scary to picture how bad this will get when temperatures well above 30C return,” Mr Harding added. He believed schools, like many of the UK’s buildings, were not set up or funded to deal with the increasingly high temperatures that were fast becoming the norm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The weather used to just be small talk but we now need our political leaders to ensure the country is better prepared for more extreme weather, and tackle the fossil fuel pollution that is causing it in the first place.”

Last year was the hottest year ever recorded, according to the EU’s Copernicus climate change service. Until July, the world had endured 13 record-breakingly warm months in a row, with the United Nations even calling for G20 countries like the UK to show leadership on urgently cutting fossil fuel emissions - to rein in the worst effects of climate change while there is still time.

Do you think a maximum temperature needs to be set for classrooms, or schools should be taking any other precautions on extremely hot days? Have your say and let us know by commenting below.