3 . The Priory Parish CofE Primary School, Aberdeen Street, Birkenhead, Wirral

Published in March 2025, the Ofsted report for The Priory Parish CofE Primary School states: "Pupils enjoy learning and playing in this happy and nurturing school. They are caring towards each other. They show maturity when putting themselves in the shoes of those who they consider less fortunate than themselves." It was rated as 'good' in all key categories. | Google Street View