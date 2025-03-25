11 primary and secondary schools in Wirral have received new Ofsted reports and ratings in 2025. Some were visited by inspectors for non-graded monitoring visits, while others were given new ratings after full inspections.
State-funded schools in England no longer receive Ofsted’s single headline grades, also known as single word judgements, after the measure was scrapped in September. But, they are still given ratings for five key categories, which are as follows: The quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.
Below are all of the primary and secondary schools in Wirral who have received new Ofsted reports in 2025 so far and how they fared. How did your child’s school do?
1. Wirral WRAP, Summerhill House, Beechwood Drive, Wirral
Published in March 2025, the Ofsted report for Wirral WRAP states: "The school meets all of the independent
school standards that were checked during
this inspection." It retained its previous grade of 'requires improvement'.
2. Progress Schools (Hamilton Square), Birkenhead, Wirral
Published in March 2025, the Ofsted report for Progress Schools states: "The school meets all of the independent
school standards that were checked during
3. The Priory Parish CofE Primary School, Aberdeen Street, Birkenhead, Wirral
Published in March 2025, the Ofsted report for The Priory Parish CofE Primary School states: "Pupils enjoy learning and playing in this happy and nurturing school. They are caring
towards each other. They show maturity when putting themselves in the shoes of those
4. The Observatory School, Bidston, Wirral
Published in March 2025, the Ofsted report for The Observatory School states: "Pupils are happy and enjoy coming to school. Adults develop strong and trusting
