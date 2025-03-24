Woolton school recognised for its inclusive ethos in latest inspection

St Francis Xavier’s Catholic Academy (SFX) has achieved a ‘GOOD’ rating in its most recent Catholic Schools Inspection.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This well-deserved recognition highlights the ongoing growth of the school and its commitment to delivering high-quality education and fostering a positive and supportive learning environment.

The inspection, which was completed between Wednesday 5 to Thursday 6 February 2025, looked at how the school delivers religious education and collective worship, presents Catholic life, and overall pupil outcomes, provision, and leadership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the positive report, SFX was praised for deeply embedding its Xaverian values of respect, care, and excellence throughout the school, as well as the presence of its mission statement, ‘Jesus came so that you may have life in all its fullness’ (John 10:10).

St Francis Xavier’s Catholic Academy (SFX) has achieved a ‘GOOD’ rating in its most recent Catholic Schools Inspection.

In addition to ensuring Catholic life through an emphasis of a moral framework and dedicated prayer spaces in classrooms, the school’s inclusive and caring nature was a standout aspect in the inspection.

The inspector heard heartfelt praise from those of other faiths about the inclusivity, including Muslim students who spoke highly about how their needs are met within the school environment.

The school’s strong efforts to ensure that each member of the school is welcomed, accommodated, and valued was highly commended. The report stated that there is ‘a demonstrable sense of inclusion within the department and high ambition for all students.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also noted that ‘students form good relationships with each other and the staff, and they understand that positive behaviour contributes to the school ethos.’ Additionally, the overall behaviour of students was highlighted as ‘good,’ and the inspector complimented the Xaverian respect they have for one another and ‘the prayer life of the school.’

Furthermore, attention was drawn to the efforts of headteacher Mr David Hayes, particularly the impact of his spiritual leadership, guidance, desire to do the best for the community, and more, as well as the array of training opportunities provided to staff.

As Mr Hayes approaches his fourth anniversary as headteacher, the inspection noted how his leadership has specifically played a significant role in shaping the school’s positive direction and his unwavering dedication to doing so.

Leadership, in general, was highly praised, with comments about how ‘leaders reflect on the needs of individuals in the search for improvement,’ ‘show confidence in preparation and delivery,’ and ‘articulate a good understanding of the need to make prayer accessible to all students.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also acknowledged that the school’s assessment and learning schemes are well-structured, supporting both teachers in the planning and delivery of lessons and students in following a familiar routine.

Staff and students alike are delighted with the result of SFX’s latest Catholic Schools Inspection and are proud that their school has been recognised for its inclusive nature and warm, caring community

Mr Hayes said: “I am absolutely thrilled that we have received a ‘GOOD’ in our latest Catholic Schools Inspection. This rating is a testament to our wonderful staff who work hard to deliver high-quality Catholic education, the respect and care shown by our students daily, and how everyone comes together to practice our faith.

“At SFX, it is important to us that we look after each other and continue to live out our Xaverian values each and every day. For this to be recognised alongside our mutual ambition and commitment to inclusivity as a school is fantastic; I am extremely proud.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As St Francis Xavier’s Catholic Academy continues to grow and thrive, the school community remains enthusiastic and looks forward to achieving even greater success throughout the remainder of this academic year.

The academy is proud to be part of St Joseph Catholic Multi Academy Trust.