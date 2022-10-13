Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

For sale: Five bed detached property in Southport with luxury annex

The spacious property in Birkdale has a separate, private annex.

By Emma Dukes
36 minutes ago

This stunning five-bedroom detached home is listed on Rightmove for £1,250,000.

The family home comes with an additional one bedroom detached annex, positioned privately at the end of the highly regarded Palsce Road in Birkdale, Southport.

Boasting five bedrooms and five bathrooms, the main property also features a large open-plan kitchen/dining/living space and a large garden.

Just a short walk from Birkdale Village, it is within the catchment area for some of Southport’s best schools.

Undefined: related

1. Palace Road, Southport

The five bedroom detached family home also has an additional one bedroom detached luxury annex

Photo Sales

2. Palace Road, Southport

The living room features a stunning fireplace and unique windows.

Photo Sales

3. Palace Road, Southport

The open plan kitchen/dining area also includes a second living room.

Photo Sales

4. Palace Road, Southport

The kitchen also has a breakfast bar/island, perfect for your morning coffee.

Photo Sales
SaleProperty
Next Page
Page 1 of 4