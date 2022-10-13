For sale: Five bed detached property in Southport with luxury annex
The spacious property in Birkdale has a separate, private annex.
This stunning five-bedroom detached home is listed on Rightmove for £1,250,000.
The family home comes with an additional one bedroom detached annex, positioned privately at the end of the highly regarded Palsce Road in Birkdale, Southport.
Boasting five bedrooms and five bathrooms, the main property also features a large open-plan kitchen/dining/living space and a large garden.
Just a short walk from Birkdale Village, it is within the catchment area for some of Southport’s best schools.
Undefined: related
Page 1 of 4