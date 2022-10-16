Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Take a look inside this gorgeous 6 bed house, with a large garden and fire pit.
Take a look inside this gorgeous 6 bed house, with a large garden and fire pit.

For sale: Take a look around this stunning Wirral property with a covered BBQ area and fire pit

The family home is finished to an impeccable standard and close to the beach.

By Emma Dukes
1 minute ago

This gorgeous detached house is for sale for £1,225,000.

In popular Wirral area, Hoylake, the 6-bed property is a short walk into the town centre and the local beach.

The family home is filled with character and has four bathrooms, a large garden and a covered outdoor living area, perfect for a BBQ.

Would you live here?

Full details can be found on Rightmove.

1. St. Margarets Road, CH47

The property is a mix of contemporary and classic, and has a large open-plan kitchen/diner.

Photo Sales

2. St. Margarets Road, CH47

The spacious living room has lush carpets and a large bay window.

Photo Sales

3. St. Margarets Road, CH47

The second living area is filled with natural light and leads on to the garden.

Photo Sales

4. St. Margarets Road, CH47

It is the perfect place to relax.

Photo Sales
PropertySale
Next Page
Page 1 of 4