For sale: Take a look around this stunning Wirral property with a covered BBQ area and fire pit
The family home is finished to an impeccable standard and close to the beach.
This gorgeous detached house is for sale for £1,225,000.
In popular Wirral area, Hoylake, the 6-bed property is a short walk into the town centre and the local beach.
The family home is filled with character and has four bathrooms, a large garden and a covered outdoor living area, perfect for a BBQ.
Would you live here?
Full details can be found on Rightmove.
Page 1 of 4