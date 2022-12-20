NHS nurses in Merseyside walked out for the second time in a week in a dispute over pay and working conditions.

NHS nurses in Merseyside took part in another day of strike action on Tuesday as up to 100,000 nursing staff in England, Northern Ireland, and Wales took to the picket line for a second time in a week.

Royal College of Nursing members have walked out in protest against pay and patient safety. The union have said if the government fails to respond within 48 hours of Tuesday's strike ending, they'll announce further strike dates for January.

Advertisement

Nursing staff began strike action on December 15, but Health Secretary Steve Barclay failed to open pay negotiations following the first strike. The RCN is calling for a pay rise of 19.2%, but ministers have deemed this amount unaffordable.

Mr Barclay said: “I do not want people to miss out on vital treatment and operations, but that is what will happen if we divert resources from frontline services into unaffordable pay increases.”

We've been on the streets of Liverpool to find out what you think about the industrial action.

‘They should have a pay rise’

Advertisement

Advertisement

Elizabeth tells us what she thinks of the nurse strikes

Elizabeth said: "They should have a pay rise after ten years of pushing it back.

‘I’m 100% behind them’

Geraldine tells us what she thinks of the nurse strikes

Advertisement

Geraldine said: "I'm 100% behind them. During Covid, everyone was clapping for them, they were all heroes, and I think that people doing them down now should be ashamed of themselves."

‘The ‘government should be absolutely ashamed of themselves’

Advertisement

Linda tells us what she thinks of the nurse strikes