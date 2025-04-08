The 15 best top-rated GP surgeries in Sefton according to the latest NHS GP Patient Survey

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 8th Apr 2025, 09:33 BST

The latest NHS GP Patient Survey reveals the top-rated GP surgeries in Sefton.

The best GP surgeries in Sefton have been revealed by the latest GP Patient Survey. The NHS England figures mark an improvement in patient satisfaction which in 2023 was at its lowest in five years.

The latest survey (published in July 2024) received 699,790 responses from patients aged 16 years or over who are registered with a GP practice in England.

The results show an improvement in patient satisfaction, with 73.9% of patients rating their GP practice as ‘good’ or ‘very good’ in 2024 - up from 71.3% in 2023 and 72.4% in 2022. But, what are the highest-rated GP practices in Sefton?

We have scoured the survey to find out which Sefton GP surgeries impressed patients the most. Each surgery was rated ‘fairly good’ or ‘very good’ by at least 90% of patients who responded to the survey. Take a look and see if your local doctors’ surgery is on the list. Please note, data was not available for all local surgeries.

92% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at The Corner Surgery, Fylde Road, was good or very good.

1. The Corner Surgery, Marshside

92% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at The Corner Surgery, Fylde Road, was good or very good. | The Corner Surgery

91% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Norwood Surgery, Norwood Avenue, was good or very good.

2. Norwood Surgery, Southport

91% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Norwood Surgery, Norwood Avenue, was good or very good. | Google Street View

89% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Blundellsands Surgery, Warren Road, was good or very good.

3. Blundellsands Surgery, Blundellsands

89% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Blundellsands Surgery, Warren Road, was good or very good. | Google Street View

89% of patients surveyed said their experience at Westway Medical Centre, Westway, was good or very good.

4. Westway Medical Centre, Maghull

89% of patients surveyed said their experience at Westway Medical Centre, Westway, was good or very good. | Adobe Stock (illustrative purposes only)

