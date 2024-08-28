The top GP surgeries in Merseyside have been revealed by the latest GP Patient Survey. The NHS England figures, released earlier this week, mark an improvement in patient satisfaction which in 2023 was at its lowest in five years.

The 2024 survey received 699,790 responses from patients aged 16 years or over who are registered with a GP practice in England. This year’s survey has been redeveloped to ’make sure it continues to reflect how primary care services are delivered and how patients experience them’.

The results show an improvement in patient satisfaction, with 73.9% of patients rating their GP practice as ‘good’ or ‘very good’ in 2024 - up from 71.3% in 2023 and 72.4% in 2022. But, what are the highest-rated GP practices in the whole of Merseyside?

We have scoured the survey to find out which Merseyside GP surgeries impressed patients the most. Each surgery was rated ‘fairly good’ or ‘very good’ by at least 90% of patients who responded to the survey. Take a look and see if your local doctors’ surgery is on the list. Please note, data was not available for all local surgeries.

1 . Tarbock Medical Centre, Huyton, Knowsley 99% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Tarbock Medical Centre, located within the Manor Farm Resource Centre, was fairly good or very good. | Google Street View

2 . Kenneth Macrae Medical Centre, Rainford, St Helens 98% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Kenneth Macrae Medical Centre, Church Road, was fairly good or very good. | DC Studio - stock.adobe.com

3 . Grove Road Surgery, Wallasey, Wirral 97% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Grove Road Surgery, Grove Road, was fairly good or very good. | Google Street View