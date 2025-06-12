The Care Quality Commission (CQC) have assessed 52 hospital and treatment centres in the North West.

The regulation body is in charge of inspecting all health and social care services in England. This includes health facilities such as hospitals, dentists, ambulances, and care homes, helping provide patients with the information they need so they can make choices about their care.

Inspectors judge each health and social care service based on the five CQC standards which are: Safe, Effective, Caring, Responsive and Well-Led, with four ratings available - Outstanding, Good, Requires Improvement and Inadequate.

These ratings must be displayed by law where patients can easily see them, such as in the main entrance of a hospital or a GP waiting room.

A total of 52 hospitals and treatment centres across the North West have been inspected. Here are all the hospitals that have been ranked Outstanding or Good by the CQC.

1 . Liverpool – SpaMedica Liverpool – SpaMedica has been rated outstanding by the Care Quality Commission. The ophthalmology clinic, scored outstanding for being effective, caring and responsive. It also received an outstanding rating for its surgery service. | Google Maps

2 . Liverpool Heart and Chest NHS Foundation Trust Liverpool Heart and Chest NHS Foundation Trust has been rated outstanding by the Care Quality Commission. The Liverpool NHS hospital scored outstanding for being caring, responsive and well-led. It also received an outstanding rating for its community health service for adults. | Google Maps

3 . Mersey and West Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust Mersey and West Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust has been rated outstanding by the Care Quality Commission. The NHS hospital trust scored outstanding for caring and well-led. | Google Maps