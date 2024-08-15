The top-rated GP surgeries in Knowsley have been revealed by the latest GP Patient Survey. The NHS England figures, released in July, mark an improvement in patient satisfaction which in 2023 was at its lowest in five years.

The 2024 survey received 699,790 responses from patients aged 16 years or over who are registered with a GP practice in England. This year’s survey has been redeveloped to ’make sure it continues to reflect how primary care services are delivered and how patients experience them’.

The results show an improvement in patient satisfaction, with 73.9% of patients rating their GP practice as ‘good’ or ‘very good’ in 2024 - up from 71.3% in 2023 and 72.4% in 2022. But, where are the highest-rated GP practices in Knowsley?

Below are the top* 13 in the area, ranked by the percentage of people who rated the service as ‘fairly good’ or ‘very good’. Is your local practice on the list? *Please note, data was not available for all local surgeries. Some of the surgeries featured had a poor overall completion rate.

1 . Tarbock Medical Centre, Huyton L36 99% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Tarbock Medical Centre, located within the Manor Farm Resource Centre, was fairly good or very good. | Google Street View

2 . Roby Medical Centre, Huyton L36 92% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Roby Medical Centre, Westmorland Road, was fairly good or very good. | Google Street View

3 . Rainhill Village Surgery, Rainhill L35 92% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Rainhill Village Surgery, Warrington Road, was fairly good or very good. | Google Street View