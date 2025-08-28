'Inadequate' Liverpool home care service plunged into special measures

A Liverpool domiciliary care provider has been placed in special measures after the CQC deemed its service to be ‘inadequate’.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Merseycare Julie Ann Limited - based at Liverpool Innovation Park on Edge Lane - is part of Clece Care Services and provides home care to older adults and individuals with diverse needs, across Liverpool and the North West.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) conducted an unannounced assessment earlier this year, and attended two sites on March 31 and April 2. The assessment was in response to “intelligence CQC held about the service and potential risk” and concluded on April 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CQC only inspects where people receive regulated activity personal care, which involves help with tasks related to personal hygiene and eating. It said that at the time of Merseycare Julie Ann’s assessment, 450 people were in receipt of personal care with some of those individuals living with autism or a learning disabled.

In its latest inspection report, the CQC said: “Although this service is not registered as a specialist service, we still assessed the service against ‘Right Culture, right care, right support’ guidance.

Stock image.

“This was to check if the provider guaranteed people with a learning disability or autism respect, equality, dignity, choices, independence and good access to local communities that most people take for granted.”

During the assessment, two regulatory breaches were found and two warning notices were served on May 23, for failing to meet the requirements of Regulations 12 and 17 in respect of safe care and treatment, good governance and the management of the service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CQC said people’s needs and risks were not properly assessed and staff lacked accurate and sufficient information on how to mitigate risks and provide safe care. It noted that people’s visits were not consistently scheduled or delivered, and care did not always adhere to best practice guidance.

The CQC report continued: “Data showed a significant number of people’s visits were later or earlier than scheduled, which meant people had little assurance or certainty as to when their support would be provided.

“Governance arrangements to monitor the quality and safety of the service were not robust.

“The provider and management team did not have effective oversight of the service to ensure staff supported people safely, and in a way that met their needs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People raised concerns with regards to their visit times and the punctuality of staff and told the CQC their visits were “not always consistent or reliable” and exposed them to feelings of “anxiety, frustration and a loss of control over their day to day lives”.

It was noted, however, that others told the CQC that staff were “kind, caring and respectful”. Comments included, “[Name of staff members] are amazing with him”; “Very, very happy with them (Staff); and the staff “Can’t do enough” for the person”.

Stock image.

People’s preferences in how they would like their support to be provided was “respected” and care plans outlined the tasks people could do independently and what they needed help with.

Where there were concerns about people’s capacity to make decisions, the Mental Capacity Act 2005 had been followed to ensure consent was legally obtained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff were recruited safely and had access to an appropriate induction and training.

The CQC said that the findings of the assessment were discussed with the management team, who “were not always receptive to the feedback given”, which raised concerns over the provider’s ability to listen, learn and improve the service.

Karen Knapton, CQC deputy director of operations in the north, said: “When we inspected Merseycare Julie Ann Limited, we were concerned to find that leaders didn’t have the skills or knowledge to provide safe care to people, and they weren’t listening to feedback from the people they were meant to care for.

“We found a significant number of visits weren’t being carried out at the correct time with some two hours late or two hours early. One relative told us they found their loved one lying in their own faeces due to a carer being late, which is incredibly undignified.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The overall rating for Merseycare Julie Ann Limited is ‘inadequate’ and it has been placed in ‘special measures’. Special measures provide a framework within which we use our enforcement powers in response to inadequate care and provide a timeframe within which providers must improve the quality of the care they provide.

The CQC has also downgraded the ratings of safe and well-led from good to inadequate. How effective, caring and responsive the service is, has dropped from good to requires improvement.

LiverpoolWorld has contacted Merseycare Ann Limited for a comment