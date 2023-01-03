It’s the start of a new year and for many, a time to focus on yourself and set goals for the ahead.
Whether you’re hoping to lose weight, become fitter or simply allocate time to unwind each day, joining a gym can be a great way to feel invigorated and motivated.
Advertisement
If you’re interested in joining a gym in 2023, but don’t know which venue is best for you, we have a selection of Liverpool gyms offering January disounts.
The Gym Group has three Liverpool city centre branches: Liverpool One, Liverpool Central and Great Homer Street.
Advertisement
Advertisement
All Liverpool branches are offering 30% off your first month payment and no joining fee on Live It and Do It monthly memberships. Code: SAVE.
Standard ‘Live It’ membership:
Liverpool One: £17.99 per month.
Liverpool Central: £17.99 per month.
Advertisement
Great Homer Street: £18.99 per month.
Advertisement
Pure Gym are offering no joining fee this January, saving you £10 using code ZEROJF. This is a pay monthly, meaning no contract, and you can leave whenever, and the standard membership offers 24 hour access.
Advertisement
Standard membership:
Liverpool Central: £19.99 per month.
Liverpool Brunswick: £19.99 per month.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Total Fitness are offering no joining fee this January. Join before January 31 to receive the discount - valid on 12 month memberships.
12 month commitment membership:
Aintree: £48.00 per month.
Advertisement
No commitment membership:
Aintree: £63.00 per month.
Advertisement
Village Gym
Advertisement
Village Gym are offering no joining fee this January. The offer is available on Gold & Off Peak Results, Flexi, Annuals, Student and Young Persons Membership, members aged over 18 only.
Standard gold 12 month membership:
Liverpool: £48.00 per month.