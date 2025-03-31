The 31 best top-rated GP surgeries in Liverpool and Merseyside according to the latest NHS GP Patient Survey

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 31st Mar 2025, 09:22 BST

Discover which GP surgeries in Liverpool and Merseyside are the top-rated according to the latest NHS GP Patient Survey.

The best GP surgeries in Liverpool and Merseyside have been revealed by the latest GP Patient Survey. The NHS England figures mark an improvement in patient satisfaction which in 2023 was at its lowest in five years.

The latest survey (published in July 2024) received 699,790 responses from patients aged 16 years or over who are registered with a GP practice in England.

The results show an improvement in patient satisfaction, with 73.9% of patients rating their GP practice as ‘good’ or ‘very good’ in 2024 - up from 71.3% in 2023 and 72.4% in 2022. But, what are the highest-rated GP practices in the whole of Merseyside?

We have scoured the survey to find out which Merseyside GP surgeries impressed patients the most. Each surgery was rated ‘fairly good’ or ‘very good’ by at least 90% of patients who responded to the survey. Take a look and see if your local doctors’ surgery is on the list. Please note, data was not available for all local surgeries.

99% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Tarbock Medical Centre, located within the Manor Farm Resource Centre, was fairly good or very good.

1. Tarbock Medical Centre, Huyton, Knowsley

99% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Tarbock Medical Centre, located within the Manor Farm Resource Centre, was fairly good or very good. | Google Street View

98% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Kenneth Macrae Medical Centre, Church Road, was fairly good or very good.

2. Kenneth Macrae Medical Centre, Rainford, St Helens

98% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Kenneth Macrae Medical Centre, Church Road, was fairly good or very good. | DC Studio - stock.adobe.com

97% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Grove Road Surgery, Grove Road, was fairly good or very good.

3. Grove Road Surgery, Wallasey, Wirral

97% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Grove Road Surgery, Grove Road, was fairly good or very good. | Google Street View

95% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Garswood Surgery, Billinge Road, was fairly good or very good.

4. Garswood Surgery, Garswood, St Helens

95% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Garswood Surgery, Billinge Road, was fairly good or very good. | Google

