Changes to Mersey Care urgent treatment and walk-in centres opening hours
Mersey Care provides urgent treatment and walk-in centres across Liverpool, Sefton and Knowsley and residents are encouraged to visit their local centre for urgent but non-life-threatening health concerns, such as minor cuts, burns, sprains, infections, and other ailments that require urgent attention.
From September 22, all same day urgent care services will now be open from 8.00am to 8.00pm, 365 days a year. Currently, some centres operate reduced hours on Sundays and bank holidays.
Lee McMenemy, Mersey Care’s Divisional Director for Community Care, said: “Our urgent treatment and walk-in centres are a valuable community resource which we want people to access when they need them most. By standardising our opening hours, residents now have more flexibility and options available to them.
“If you need treatment for minor injuries and illnesses, you can head to any of our centres knowing all their opening hours are the same, so there should be no confusion. If you're in any doubt about which service to access, please visit NHS 111 online.”
Full list of Mersey Care UTCs and walk-in centres
- Kirkby Urgent Treatment Centre (St Chads)
- Old Swan Urgent Treatment Centre
- Garston Urgent Treatment Centre
- Litherland Urgent Treatment Centre
- Huyton Walk-in Centre (Nutgrove Villa)
- Halewood Walk-in Centre
- City Walk-in Centre (Liverpool)
- Smithdown Children's Walk-in Centre