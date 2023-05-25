Register
Merseyside GPs: The 8 worst GP practices in Wirral in 2023 – as rated by patients

Patients are able to leave reviews on the NHS website.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 25th May 2023, 11:58 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 13:46 BST

Patient reviews reveal people across Wirral are not happy with their GP practices.

The NHS website allows patients to rate and review their GP surgeries, making it easier for new residents to choose where to get their medical care.

Many services have not been reviewed by users on the website, however, LiverpoolWorld has analysed all of the surgeries to receive reviews, and whittled them down to the lowest rated in the region.

Here we reveal the worst GP surgeries in Wirral, according to those who use their services*. They are listed in alphabetical order. Is your practice on the list?

*We have included surgeries with a minimum of four reviews.

Central Park Medical Centre, Wallasey, has an average 1.5 star rating, from four reviews.

1. Central Park Medical Centre

Central Park Medical Centre, Wallasey, has an average 1.5 star rating, from four reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Egremont Medical Centre, Wallasey, has an average 2.6 star rating, from five reviews.

2. Egremont Medical Centre

Egremont Medical Centre, Wallasey, has an average 2.6 star rating, from five reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Greasby Group Practice, Greasby, has an average 1.6 star rating, from seven reviews.

3. Greasby Group Practice

Greasby Group Practice, Greasby, has an average 1.6 star rating, from seven reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Marine Lake Medical Practice, West Kirby, has an average 1.9 star rating, from 29 reviews.

4. Marine Lake Medical Practice

Marine Lake Medical Practice, West Kirby, has an average 1.9 star rating, from 29 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

