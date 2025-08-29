Merseyside care agency rated 'requires improvement' by CQC

A Merseyside domiciliary care agency has been rated as ‘requires improvement’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Mercy & Clara Healthcare Ltd in Huyton provides personal care for adults living in their own homes and was assessed by the CQC between April 29 and June 18, 2025.

At the time of the inspection, the provider was providing personal care to one person. The CQC noted that staff understood and managed risks in practice however, risks to people were not always fully assessed, and risk assessments were not consistently completed or detailed.

They continued: “Medicines were not always managed safely, and staff did not always follow national best practice guidance in relation to medicines administration and recording.

“There were enough staff with the right skills, knowledge and experience to meet people’s needs. People were involved in assessments of their needs, and staff worked collaboratively with external professionals to support consistent care.

“However, care records were not always updated. This meant staff did not always have access to the most current and accurate information to guide them in meeting people’s health and care needs.”

Despite the concerns, the CQC said people were “treated with kindness and compassion” with staff promoting people’s privacy, dignity and independence”.

They continued: “The person's relative spoke very positively about the care and support their family member received. They praised the staff for being supportive, compassionate, and skilled, highlighting their patience and engagement during care.

“Feedback confirmed the person, and their relatives felt safe with their care and staff had a good understanding of their needs.”

Mercy & Clara Healthcare was rated as ‘requires improvement’ overall and for safe and well-led. It was rated as ‘good’ for effective, caring and responsive.

LiverpoolWorld has contacted the care agency for comment.