Patients mentioned difficulties such as booking appointments or using online services.

Choosing a GP can be tricky, but luckily, the NHS website allows patients to rate and review their GP surgeries, making it easier for new residents to choose where to get their medical care.

Many services have not been reviewed by users on the website, however, LiverpoolWorld has analysed all of the surgeries to receive reviews, and whittled them down to the lowest rated in the city.

Here we reveal the worst GP surgeries in Liverpool, according to those who use their services*. They are listed in alphabetical order. Is your practice on the list?

*We have included surgeries with a minimum of four reviews.

1 . The Bousfield Surgery The Bousfield Surgery, Foley Street, has an average star rating of 1.0, from six reviews. Photo: Google Street View

2 . Brownlow General Practice Brownlow General Practice, Pembroke Place, has a 2.0 star average rating, from four reviews. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Ellergreen Medical Centre Ellergreen Medical Centre, Carr Lane, has a 2.0 star average rating, from ten reviews. Photo: Google Street View

4 . Fir Tree Medical Centre Fir Tree Medical Centre, Fir Tree Drive South, has a 1.1 star average rating, from seven reviews. Photo: Google Street View