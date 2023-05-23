Register
Merseyside GPs: The 16 worst GP practices in Liverpool in 2023 – as rated by patients

Patients mentioned difficulties such as booking appointments or using online services.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 23rd May 2023, 13:02 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 13:08 BST

Choosing a GP can be tricky, but luckily, the NHS website allows patients to rate and review their GP surgeries, making it easier for new residents to choose where to get their medical care.

Many services have not been reviewed by users on the website, however, LiverpoolWorld has analysed all of the surgeries to receive reviews, and whittled them down to the lowest rated in the city.

Here we reveal the worst GP surgeries in Liverpool, according to those who use their services*. They are listed in alphabetical order. Is your practice on the list?

*We have included surgeries with a minimum of four reviews.

The Bousfield Surgery, Foley Street, has an average star rating of 1.0, from six reviews.

1. The Bousfield Surgery

The Bousfield Surgery, Foley Street, has an average star rating of 1.0, from six reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Brownlow General Practice, Pembroke Place, has a 2.0 star average rating, from four reviews.

2. Brownlow General Practice

Brownlow General Practice, Pembroke Place, has a 2.0 star average rating, from four reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Ellergreen Medical Centre, Carr Lane, has a 2.0 star average rating, from ten reviews.

3. Ellergreen Medical Centre

Ellergreen Medical Centre, Carr Lane, has a 2.0 star average rating, from ten reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Fir Tree Medical Centre, Fir Tree Drive South, has a 1.1 star average rating, from seven reviews.

4. Fir Tree Medical Centre

Fir Tree Medical Centre, Fir Tree Drive South, has a 1.1 star average rating, from seven reviews. Photo: Google Street View

