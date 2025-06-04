Merseyside hospitals receive £10m funding boost - here's how the money will be spent

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 4th Jun 2025, 13:29 BST

More than £10m has been secured by Merseyside hospitals.

Patients across Liverpool and Merseyside will benefit from a major investment in hospital infrastructure, as the Government begins tackling important building safety works.

A total of £10,276,000 has been allocated to Merseyside hospitals, through the Estates Safety Fund, for improvements ranging from lift upgrades to overhauls of energy and heating systems.

Below are the Merseyside hospitals that have secured funding, and what the money will be spent on.

Liverpool Women’s Hospital. | Google Local Guide Benjamin Drinkwater

Merseyside hospitals receive funding boost

  • Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust - £175,000 - Improvements to energy systems at Clatterbridge Cancer Centre.
  • Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust - £708,000 - Improvements to building management systems and ventilation systems at Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Trust HQ and fire safety works.
  • Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust - £827,000 - Improvements to fixed and/or plant equipment at University Hospital Aintree, as well as lift upgrades or replacements.
  • Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust - £534,000 - Improvements to water systems at Liverpool Women's Hospital.
  • Mersey and West Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust - £2,932,000 - Southport and Formby District General Hospital. Improvements to ventilation systems, energy systems, heating systems and fixed and/or plant equipment. Lift upgrades or replacements.
  • Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust - £894,000 - Improvements to electrical systems at Ashworth Hospital.
  • The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust - £1,071,000 - The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust. Fire safety works.
  • Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust - £3,675,000 - Improvements to fixed and/or plant equipment at Arrowe Park Hospital.
