New large-scale dental practice in Merseyside will take on new NHS patients

A new large-scale dental practice is set to open in Kirkby this summer, following a £700,000 investment.

The relocated mydentist Kirkby practice will be based on Telegraph Way - moving from Carlis Road - and will offer a greater range of dental treatments and technology, as well as improved travel links and wheelchair and disabled access.

Set to officially open in late June 2025, the new site marks an enhancement for the 8,000+ patients of mydentist within the community, who will benefit from a modern, state-of-the-art practice.

Liam Neath, Area Development Manager at mydentist, said: “The move to Telegraph Way will substantially improve access to our practice, with better transport links and parking options for our patients.

“While we work to ensure the practice is ready to open its doors officially at the end of June, our team remains committed to providing patients with the best possible level of care.

He added that the new site will be able to take on “a limited amount of new NHS patients” with new dentists set to join in the coming months.