New league tables ranking the performance of NHS Foundation Trusts in England have been revealed.

Published for the first time, the league tables will see every NHS trust in England ranked quarterly, based on services such as urgent and emergency care to elective operations, and mental health services.

Trusts will be scored into four performance segments, with the first segment representing the best performing areas and the fourth segment showing the worst performing trusts.

NHS leaders will receive extra pay incentives to go into challenged trusts and turn them around, whilst senior managers in trusts that are persistently failing could face pay cuts.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: “We must be honest about the state of the NHS to fix it. Patients and taxpayers have to know how their local NHS services are doing compared to the rest of the country.

“These league tables will identify where urgent support is needed and allow high-performing areas to share best practices with others, taking the best of the NHS to the rest of the NHS.

“Patients know when local services aren’t up to scratch, and they want to see an end to the postcode lottery - that’s what this government is doing. We’re combining the extra £26 billion investment each year with tough reforms to get value for money, with every pound helping to cut waiting times for patients.”

Here we reveal the top 10 best-performing NHS Foundation Trusts in England.

1 . Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in London came out on top of the NHS Trust League Table. Ranking in first place, it has a score of 1.39. | Google Maps

2 . Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Trust Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Trust in London has been ranked in second place in the NHS Trust League Table with a score of 1.48. | Google Maps

3 . The Christie NHS Foundation Trust The Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester has been ranked in third place in the NHS Trust League Table with a score of 1.51. | Google Maps