A Liverpool leisure centre plagued by setbacks could face yet another delay as the city council revealed its indoor pool could now remain closed until 2026.

There had been hopes at the start of this year that after a staggered reopening, swimmers would be able to get back in the water at Peter Lloyd in Tuebrook.

After four years of delay, increasing bills, anger and confusion, the doors finally reopened at the Lifestyles leisure centre on Bankfield Road last summer.

Since before the covid-19 pandemic, residents in Tuebrook had been unable to access the site amid years of countless apologies and pushbacks on much needed work being completed on the site.

In July 2024, a £2m investment was completed to bring at least half of the sports and leisure venue back to life.

There had been initial suggestions the pool area would be pushed back by a “few more weeks” from last year’s opening, which later turned into reports of at least another four months.

Now a Liverpool Council spokesperson has confirmed the water side may not even reopen before the end of this year, leaving half the site still unable to be used almost 18 months after the venue welcomed back patrons. It is estimated that closure of the site has lost the local authority £1m a year in potential revenue.

Officials also felt the lengthy shutdown drove potential users into the arms of private gym providers like JD and PureGym who were able to plug the gap. Last summer, Cllr Harry Doyle, cabinet member for health, wellbeing and culture, said the two-stage opening required “a few more weeks to ensure the pool is in full working order.”

The lengthy setbacks have situated around replacing 40-year-old equipment in the plant room at the leisure centre. Cllr Doyle told committee members before Christmas how contractors identified “major issues” with the mechanics after it had been switched off for so long.

A city council spokesperson said “a number of challenges” had arisen given the equipment that powers the pool had been out of action for almost five years. In a statement, the spokesperson said:

“We understand there has been a lot of anticipation around the reopening of the pool at Peter Lloyd Lifestyles, but given the facility’s age and the fact the wet side has been out of action for nearly five years, a number of challenges have arisen.

“Although the majority of repairs are now complete, one critical component – the equipment that heats and regulates the air temperature in the pool area – still needs to be replaced. The team is actively working with suppliers to source and install a suitable replacement as quickly as possible.

“Our aim is to reopen the pool before the end of the year. However, this timeline heavily depends on when we can obtain and install this essential, specialist equipment.

“We sincerely apologise for the ongoing inconvenience and thank all our members for their continued patience, understanding, and use of other nearby Lifestyles pools during this time.”