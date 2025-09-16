New league tables ranking the performance of NHS Trusts in England have been revealed, with all of the North West’s 23 acute hospital trusts being rated based on their performance.

Published for the first time, the league tables will see every NHS trust in England assessed quarterly, based on services such as urgent and emergency care to elective operations, and mental health services.

Trusts are scored in four performance segments, ranked from one to four, with the first segment representing the best-performing areas and the fourth segment showing the worst-performing trusts.

Inside each group, trusts are then ranked by their average metric score, with a lower score meaning a better ranking.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: “We must be honest about the state of the NHS to fix it. Patients and taxpayers have to know how their local NHS services are doing compared to the rest of the country.

“These league tables will identify where urgent support is needed and allow high-performing areas to share best practices with others, taking the best of the NHS to the rest of the NHS.

“Patients know when local services aren’t up to scratch, and they want to see an end to the postcode lottery - that’s what this government is doing. We’re combining the extra £26 billion investment each year with tough reforms to get value for money, with every pound helping to cut waiting times for patients.”

Here we reveal the best and worst performing acute trusts in the North West.

1 . Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust is an NHS Foundation Trust based in Liverpool, overseeing Alder Hey Children's Hospital. It ranked 16 overall in the NHS Trust League Tables, with a score of 2.02. | Google Maps

2 . The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust is an NHS Foundation Trust based in Aintree, Liverpool, and Wirral, providing specialist cancer care across Cheshire and Merseyside. It ranked 8 overall in the NHS Trust League Tables, with a score of 1.70. | Google Maps

3 . Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust is an NHS Foundation Trust based in Chester, overseeing the Countess of Chester Hospital. It ranked 133 overall in the NHS Trust League Tables, with a score of 3.04. | Google Maps