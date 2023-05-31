Merseyside GPs: The top rated GP practices in Sefton in 2023 – according to patients
These practices received high praise.
The NHS website allows patients to rate and review their GP surgeries, making it easier for new residents to choose where to get their medical care.
LiverpoolWorld has analysed all of the surgeries to receive reviews on the Formby & Southpourt Clinical Commissioning Group and South Sefton CCG websites, and whittled them down to the hightest rated in the region..
Here we reveal the best GP surgeries in Sefton, according to those who use their services*. Is your practice on the list?
*We have included surgeries with a minimum of four reviews. Many surgeries did not have any reviews listed.