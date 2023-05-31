The NHS website allows patients to rate and review their GP surgeries, making it easier for new residents to choose where to get their medical care.

LiverpoolWorld has analysed all of the surgeries to receive reviews on the Formby & Southpourt Clinical Commissioning Group and South Sefton CCG websites, and whittled them down to the hightest rated in the region..

Here we reveal the best GP surgeries in Sefton, according to those who use their services*. Is your practice on the list?

*We have included surgeries with a minimum of four reviews. Many surgeries did not have any reviews listed.

1 . Ainsdale Medical Centre, Southport Ainsdale Medical Centre, Station Road, has an average 4.2 star rating from five reviews. Photo: Google Street View

2 . Christiana Hartley Medical Practice, Southport Christiana Hartley Medical Practice, Curzon Road, has an average 4.2 star rating, from five reviews. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Concept House Surgery, Bootle Concept House Surgery, Merton Road, has an average 3.9 star rating, from 17 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

4 . The Family Surgery, Southport The Family Surgery, Liverpool Road, has an average 5.0 star rating, from 26 reviews. Photo: Google Street View