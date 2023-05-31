Register
Merseyside GPs: The top rated GP practices in Sefton in 2023 – according to patients

These practices received high praise.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 31st May 2023, 13:10 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 14:10 BST

The NHS website allows patients to rate and review their GP surgeries, making it easier for new residents to choose where to get their medical care.

LiverpoolWorld has analysed all of the surgeries to receive reviews on the Formby & Southpourt Clinical Commissioning Group and South Sefton CCG websites, and whittled them down to the hightest rated in the region..

Here we reveal the best GP surgeries in Sefton, according to those who use their services*. Is your practice on the list?

*We have included surgeries with a minimum of four reviews. Many surgeries did not have any reviews listed.

Ainsdale Medical Centre, Station Road, has an average 4.2 star rating from five reviews.

1. Ainsdale Medical Centre, Southport

Ainsdale Medical Centre, Station Road, has an average 4.2 star rating from five reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Christiana Hartley Medical Practice, Curzon Road, has an average 4.2 star rating, from five reviews.

2. Christiana Hartley Medical Practice, Southport

Christiana Hartley Medical Practice, Curzon Road, has an average 4.2 star rating, from five reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Concept House Surgery, Merton Road, has an average 3.9 star rating, from 17 reviews.

3. Concept House Surgery, Bootle

Concept House Surgery, Merton Road, has an average 3.9 star rating, from 17 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

The Family Surgery, Liverpool Road, has an average 5.0 star rating, from 26 reviews.

4. The Family Surgery, Southport

The Family Surgery, Liverpool Road, has an average 5.0 star rating, from 26 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

