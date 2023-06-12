Arise, Sir Knight! 42 retro pictures of Chorley's now-derelict Camelot Theme Park in the 1980s and 1990s
This portal into Medieval times delighted North West families for almost three decades.
By Jack Marshall
Published 12th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 12:02 BST
From its rides and roller coasters including Whirlwind, Knightmare, and Excalibur to its lore-rich basis in the thrilling tale of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, Camelot Theme Park was a joyous locale for countless visitors between its opening in 1983 and its closure in 2012. Welcoming over 500,000 people a year at its peak, we cast our minds back to the good times enjoyed within the castle walls...
