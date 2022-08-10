Liverpool one of the areas targeted by Travelodges new recruitment drive.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Travelodge has revealed it will be recruiting 500 new employees across the UK, including across a number of Liverpool sites .

These roles include hotel management positions for those with experience through to roles at reception, housekeeping and Travelodge’s bar and cafe area.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those entry level jobs can lead to future career prospects with the UK’s biggest hotel chain, through their management programmes.

As the UK hospitality sector is the third largest employer and one of the main revenue generating industries in this country, it’s also one of the very few industries that enables entry level candidates to climb the career ladder into a top management position.

“Working in the hotel industry is fun and exciting, and opens the door to a world of opportunities” Hannah Thomson, Chief People Officer at Travelodge , explains.

“The sheer variety of available roles within Travelodge enables us to welcome jobseekers of all types, from those wishing to start a career in hospitality to students, graduates and those looking to make a career change.”

Travelodge Liverpool Central - one of the sites in the city offering vacancies as part of the company’s new recruitment drive.

Thomson also discussed Travelodge’s “ Parents’ Programme , (which) makes it easier for mums and dads to work around the school run and climb the career ladder whilst raising their family.“

“With a comprehensive training and development programme in place for all new starters, we look forward to welcoming many new colleagues to the team in the coming weeks.”

Liverpoolworld have looked at the vacancies on offer so far at a number of hotels across the Liverpool area and how much you could earn.

What jobs are on offer at Liverpool Travelodges?

Though a number of housekeeping job are available, Travelodge have stressed the strength of their career ladder for prospective job seekers.

Vacancies with Travelodge are available across the following Liverpool sites:

Liverpool Central:

Housekeeping Team Member (£9.50 per hour, hours range from 9/10am starts and 2/4pm finish)

Liverpool Central - The Strand:

Housekeeping Team Member (full time, £9.50 per hour, hours range from 9/10am starts and 2/4pm finish)

Housekeeping Supervisor (full time, £9.85 per hour, flexible working hours)

Hotel Supervisor (full time, £9.85 per hour, flexible working hours)

Melksham:

Hotel Manager (full time, up to £25,000 per year depending on experience, 40 hours per week, typical shifts are 7am - 3pm or 3pm - 11pm)

Liverpool Exchange Street:

Housekeeping Supervisor x 2 (full time, £9.85 per hour, flexible working hours)

Housekeeping Team Member (part time, £9.50 per hour, hours range from 9/10am starts and 2/4pm finish)

What benefits are there working for Travelodge?

Asides from flexible working hours for a number of roles at Travelodge , the company also states that it offers a fun, friendly environment and opportunities to develop through the “Aspire Programme” management scheme.

Travelodge also offers the following benefits:

50% discount on rooms plus food and drink, as well as friends and family discount.

£50 Travelodge voucher on each work anniversary

Pension scheme totalling 8% (employer contribution 3%)

Discounts off many high street retailers and mobile phone providers such as Vodafone.

How do I apply for a position at Travelodge in Liverpool?