Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
5 hours ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
6 hours ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
1 day ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
1 day ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
2 days ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation

10 places to visit in Liverpool, outside of the city centre - including a botanic garden and family maze

The outskirts of the city are filled with beautiful parks and monuments and fun activities.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 26th Mar 2023, 16:24 BST

Liverpool is considered an excellent tourist location, with tons to do, from a bustling nightlife to a range of galleries and museums. However, if you’re visiting Liverpool, it is definitely worth exploring what’s on offer outside of the city centre.

From beautiful parks to historic buildings and monuments, other parts of Liverpool are filled with culture - and many come at no cost to visit.

- Merseyside hidden gems

Most Popular

Easy to access on the city’s rail or bus networks, these are the places outside of the city that definitely need to be on your bucket list.