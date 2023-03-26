The outskirts of the city are filled with beautiful parks and monuments and fun activities.

Liverpool is considered an excellent tourist location, with tons to do, from a bustling nightlife to a range of galleries and museums. However, if you’re visiting Liverpool, it is definitely worth exploring what’s on offer outside of the city centre.

From beautiful parks to historic buildings and monuments, other parts of Liverpool are filled with culture - and many come at no cost to visit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Easy to access on the city’s rail or bus networks, these are the places outside of the city that definitely need to be on your bucket list.

Advertisement