10 changes people in Liverpool want to see happen in the city centre - from more public toilets to scooter ban

Your wish list of changes for Liverpool city centre.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 21st Apr 2023, 21:06 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 21:09 BST

From a clamp down on litter and e-scooter use to more independent shops and police on the street, there are plenty of revisions and additions the people of Liverpool would like to see in the city centre. Here are 10 suggestions for changes, proposed by LiverpoolWorld readers.

1. More independent shops

June Ann said: “More police presence.” This could be tied in with Tina Shot’s plea to stop the fighting. Merseyside Police say they will step up a visible presence during the imminent Eurovision celebrations in May but it seems residents would like that to continue long term.

2. More police

June Ann said: “More police presence.” This could be tied in with Tina Shot’s plea to stop the fighting. Merseyside Police say they will step up a visible presence during the imminent Eurovision celebrations in May but it seems residents would like that to continue long term. Photo: Colin McPherson/Getty Images

3. Less litter, more bins

4. Kamikaze Uber bike riders

