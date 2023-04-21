Your wish list of changes for Liverpool city centre.
From a clamp down on litter and e-scooter use to more independent shops and police on the street, there are plenty of revisions and additions the people of Liverpool would like to see in the city centre. Here are 10 suggestions for changes, proposed by LiverpoolWorld readers.
1. More independent shops
Jenny Gregg said: “Less chains and more independents, especially food wise.” - Mandy Chesworth added: “More shops and less fast food outlets.” - While Liverpool ONE is booming, it’s mainly chain stores and many shops on Bold Street have been replaced by eateries.
Photo: Emma Dukes
2. More police
June Ann said: “More police presence.” This could be tied in with Tina Shot’s plea to stop the fighting. Merseyside Police say they will step up a visible presence during the imminent Eurovision celebrations in May but it seems residents would like that to continue long term. Photo: Colin McPherson/Getty Images
3. Less litter, more bins
Frank Leedam says: “Clubbers not dropping their litter from food outlets after their nights out. It’s shameful.” - Elaine Joynes adds: “The council making regular patrols to identify litter, rubbish and general grot spots.” - Charlotte D says: “More recycling bins in the city centre ... more bins in general tbh.” Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images
4. Kamikaze Uber bike riders
Vinny Cleary says: “Less kamikaze Uber bike riders.” I’m sure we have all had a close call with a food delivery cyclist racing down Lord Street or Bold Street. Photo: yu_photo - stock.adobe.com