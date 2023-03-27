The outskirts of the city are filled with beautiful parks and monuments and fun activities.
Liverpool is considered an excellent tourist location, with tons to do, from a bustling nightlife to a range of galleries and museums. However, if you’re visiting Liverpool, it is definitely worth exploring what’s on offer outside of the city centre.
From beautiful parks to historic buildings and monuments, other parts of Liverpool are filled with culture - and many come at no cost to visit.
Easy to access on the city’s rail or bus networks, these are the places outside of the city that definitely need to be on your bucket list.
1. Wavertree Botanic Gardens
Wavertree Botanic Gardens and park is a lovely 19th-century public park, with a Grade II listed curator’s lodge. Visitors can get a feel of the garden that once played a central role in the recreational and cultural life of Liverpool, before the destruction of the great glasshouses during World War 2. Photo: User Rept0n1x via Wikimedia
2. Sudley House
Sudley House is a historic house in Aigburth, built in 1821. It is one of the few period homes decorated in a Victorian style that still has many of its original features, and is now a gallery/museum. Photo: liverpoolmuseums.org
3. Otterspool
Enjoy the remarkable views of Wirral from across the River Mersey as you walk your dog, cycle your bike or fly a kite - the options are endless and wonderful. Open every day all year round, but the facilities within and around the promenade operate at differing hours. It is also a short walk to Festival Gardens.
4. Woolton Village
Woolton is an affluent part of South Liverpool, home to John Lennon’s childhood home and Strawberry Fields. It is also home to a lovely village, with a range of independent shops and eateries. It is also a short walk from Calderstones Park. Photo: Sue Adair via Wikimedia