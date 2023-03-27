Register
10 of the best places to visit in Liverpool, outside of city centre - including family maze and quirky streets

The outskirts of the city are filled with beautiful parks and monuments and fun activities.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 27th Mar 2023, 07:44 BST

Liverpool is considered an excellent tourist location, with tons to do, from a bustling nightlife to a range of galleries and museums. However, if you’re visiting Liverpool, it is definitely worth exploring what’s on offer outside of the city centre.

From beautiful parks to historic buildings and monuments, other parts of Liverpool are filled with culture - and many come at no cost to visit.

- Merseyside hidden gems

Easy to access on the city’s rail or bus networks, these are the places outside of the city that definitely need to be on your bucket list.

1. Wavertree Botanic Gardens

Wavertree Botanic Gardens and park is a lovely 19th-century public park, with a Grade II listed curator’s lodge. Visitors can get a feel of the garden that once played a central role in the recreational and cultural life of Liverpool, before the destruction of the great glasshouses during World War 2. Photo: User Rept0n1x via Wikimedia

2. Sudley House

Sudley House is a historic house in Aigburth, built in 1821. It is one of the few period homes decorated in a Victorian style that still has many of its original features, and is now a gallery/museum. Photo: liverpoolmuseums.org

3. Otterspool

Enjoy the remarkable views of Wirral from across the River Mersey as you walk your dog, cycle your bike or fly a kite - the options are endless and wonderful. Open every day all year round, but the facilities within and around the promenade operate at differing hours. It is also a short walk to Festival Gardens.

4. Woolton Village

Woolton is an affluent part of South Liverpool, home to John Lennon’s childhood home and Strawberry Fields. It is also home to a lovely village, with a range of independent shops and eateries. It is also a short walk from Calderstones Park. Photo: Sue Adair via Wikimedia

